The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (22-12). This matchup is at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSC.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSC

SportsNet LA and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.0 points per game (10th in the NBA) and allow 111.7 per outing (ninth in the league).

The Lakers have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (posting 113.7 points per game, 20th in league, while conceding 114.9 per contest, 16th in NBA) and have a -45 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 230.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 226.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Clippers have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Lakers have compiled a 15-21-0 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2000 +1300 - Clippers +1200 +650 -

