Kyren Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Williams' stats can be found on this page.

Williams has season stats that include 1144 rushing yards on 228 carries (5.0 per attempt) and 12 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions on 48 targets for 206 yards.

Kyren Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other RB is on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 228 1,144 12 5.0 48 32 206 3

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 16 143 0 6 61 2 Week 13 Browns 21 88 1 3 24 0 Week 14 @Ravens 25 114 0 3 -1 0 Week 15 Commanders 27 152 1 5 3 0 Week 16 Saints 22 104 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 20 87 3 2 14 0

