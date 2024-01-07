Will Kyren Williams Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyren Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Williams' stats can be found on this page.
Williams has season stats that include 1144 rushing yards on 228 carries (5.0 per attempt) and 12 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions on 48 targets for 206 yards.
Kyren Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Rams.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Rams vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|228
|1,144
|12
|5.0
|48
|32
|206
|3
Williams Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13
|53
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|158
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|16
|143
|0
|6
|61
|2
|Week 13
|Browns
|21
|88
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|25
|114
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|27
|152
|1
|5
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|22
|104
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|20
|87
|3
|2
|14
|0
