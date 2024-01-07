The Los Angeles Kings visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adrian Kempe and others in this game.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (35 total points), having registered 14 goals and 21 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 1 2 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Anze Kopitar has racked up 35 points (one per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Kevin Fiala has 31 total points for Los Angeles, with eight goals and 23 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Jan. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 2 0 0 0 6 vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Dylan Strome is one of the top contributors for Washington with 23 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and nine assists in 37 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Jan. 5 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils Jan. 3 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

