Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Capitals on January 7, 2024
The Los Angeles Kings visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adrian Kempe and others in this game.
Kings vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Kempe is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (35 total points), having registered 14 goals and 21 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Anze Kopitar has racked up 35 points (one per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Kevin Fiala has 31 total points for Los Angeles, with eight goals and 23 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Dylan Strome is one of the top contributors for Washington with 23 total points (0.6 per game), with 14 goals and nine assists in 37 games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|Jan. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
