The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) visit the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT. The Kings have lost four games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-155) Capitals (+130) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 16 of their 26 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 11-5 (winning 68.8%).

The Kings have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 17 times.

Kings vs Capitals Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Capitals Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 118 (19th) Goals 87 (31st) 83 (1st) Goals Allowed 110 (10th) 22 (21st) Power Play Goals 15 (29th) 14 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

Three of Los Angeles' last 10 contests went over.

The average amount of goals in the Kings' past 10 games is 0.6 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 2.0 lower than their season-long average.

The Kings are ranked 19th in the league with 118 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Kings are ranked first in league action with the fewest goals against, having given up 83 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

With a +35 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.