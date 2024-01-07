Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Washington Capitals on Sunday at Capital One Arena -- starting at 3:00 PM ET -- are the Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, collecting 35 points in 35 games.

Anze Kopitar is another key contributor for Los Angeles, with 35 points (one per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Kevin Fiala has posted eight goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .870% save percentage ranks 67th in the NHL.

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin is among the top options on offense for Washington, with 25 points this season, as he has recorded eight goals and 17 assists in 37 games.

Dylan Strome has made a major impact for Washington this season with 23 points (14 goals and nine assists).

This season, Washington's John Carlson has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) this season.

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 7-3-3 this season, compiling 414 saves and permitting 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Kings vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.35 30th 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 27.5 29th 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31 20th 20th 18.49% Power Play % 14.29% 27th 1st 87.27% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 17th

