The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) go on the road to play the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT. The Kings have lost four games in a row.

The Kings' offense has put up 26 goals during their last 10 outings, while conceding 23 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that time have netted four power-play goals (12.5%). They are 4-4-2 in those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to take home the victory in Sunday's hockey game.

Kings vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final result of Kings 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-155)

Kings (-155) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have finished 2-6-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 20-9-6.

In the nine games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-3-2 record (good for 10 points).

In the three games this season the Kings registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has scored exactly two goals in nine games this season (2-5-2 record, six points).

The Kings are 18-0-4 in the 22 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 40 points).

In the 16 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 24 points after finishing 11-3-2.

In the 27 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-7-6 (34 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 2.35 30th 1st 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 27.5 29th 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31 20th 20th 18.49% Power Play % 14.29% 27th 1st 87.27% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 17th

Kings vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

