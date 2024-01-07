The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Washington Capitals (18-13-6), who have +130 odds, on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Kings vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Kings vs Capitals Additional Info

Kings vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Los Angeles' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 17 times.

The Kings are 16-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Capitals have nine wins in the 25 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Los Angeles has put together an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of its games).

Washington has 14 games this season playing as an underdog by +130 or longer, and is 7-7 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 3-6-1 6.1 2.60 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.60 2.30 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 5-5-0 6.0 2.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.10 3.20 7 28.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

