Having dropped four straight, the Los Angeles Kings visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

You can watch NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT to take in the action as the Capitals look to take down the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Kings vs Capitals Additional Info

Kings vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings Capitals 2-1 WAS

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest squad in league action, giving up 83 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The Kings' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kings are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 35 14 21 35 9 13 25% Anze Kopitar 35 14 21 35 11 13 58% Kevin Fiala 35 8 23 31 27 17 26.1% Quinton Byfield 35 10 17 27 6 19 32.3% Trevor Moore 35 17 9 26 12 14 30.4%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 110 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Capitals' 87 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players