Here's a look at the injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup against the Washington Capitals (18-13-6) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back Pheonix Copley G Out For Season Knee

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body Charlie Lindgren G Out Upper Body Rasmus Sandin D Questionable Illness

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Arena: Capital One Arena

Kings Season Insights

Los Angeles' 118 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their +35 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 87 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

Washington's total of 110 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 10th-best in the NHL.

Their -23 goal differential is 27th in the league.

