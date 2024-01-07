Kevin Fiala will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals face off on Sunday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Fiala? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:18 on the ice per game.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fiala has a point in 22 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points eight times.

Fiala has an assist in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Fiala's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fiala has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fiala Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 31 Points 1 8 Goals 0 23 Assists 1

