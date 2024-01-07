Kenneth Walker III has a favorable matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals allow 143.5 rushing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

On the ground, Walker has put up a team-high 827 rushing yards on 202 carries (59.1 ypg). He has eight rushing touchdowns. Walker has also gathered 28 passes for 256 yards (18.3 ypg) and one score.

Walker vs. the Cardinals

Walker vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 103.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 103.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Eight opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cardinals during the 2023 season.

15 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 143.5 rushing yards per game conceded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Cardinals have the No. 28 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.2 per game).

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has gone over his rushing yards total in 28.6% of his opportunities (four of 14 games).

The Seahawks have passed 60.5% of the time and run 39.5% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 357 rushes this season. He's taken 202 of those carries (56.6%).

Walker has scored at least once on the ground six times this year, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (28.1% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

He has 38 red zone rushing carries (55.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Walker Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this year, Walker has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Walker has been targeted on 36 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (6.6% target share).

He averages 7.1 yards per target this season (256 yards on 36 targets).

In one of 14 games this season, Walker has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

With three red zone targets, Walker has been on the receiving end of 4.4% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 12/31/2023 Week 17 10 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 16 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 19 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

