Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Walker's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
On the ground, Walker has season stats of 202 rushes for 827 yards and eight TDs, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 28 catches on 36 targets for 256 yards.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|202
|827
|8
|4.1
|36
|28
|256
|1
Walker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|8
|21
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|19
|86
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|16
|54
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|10
|53
|1
|3
|22
|0
