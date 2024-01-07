When the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Kenneth Walker III get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Walker has taken 202 carries for a team-leading 827 rushing yards (59.1 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Walker also averages 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.

Walker has recorded multiple rushing TDs twice this year, and has scored in six games overall.

In one of 14 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 16 54 0 1 2 0 Week 17 Steelers 10 53 1 3 22 0

