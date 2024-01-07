In Week 18 action at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs defense and L'Jarius Sneed. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Los Angeles receivers versus the Chiefs' pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 170.9 13.1 10 43 6.65

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Keenan Allen vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen leads his squad with 1,243 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 108 receptions (out of 150 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Los Angeles has 3,722 (232.6 per game), 13th in the NFL.

The Chargers' scoring average on offense ranks 21st in the league, at 20.9 points per game.

Los Angeles has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.6 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chargers are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 71 total red-zone pass attempts (53.0% red-zone pass rate).

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 78 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City's D has looked good this season, as it ranks second in the league with 2,766 total passing yards allowed (172.9 per game).

This year, the Chiefs' defensive unit has been very effective this season, as it ranks third in the league with 282 points allowed (17.6 per game).

Kansas City has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

18 players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keenan Allen vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 150 96 Def. Targets Receptions 108 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 48 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1243 78 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.6 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 396 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.