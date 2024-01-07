Should you bet on Keenan Allen scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Allen has hauled in 108 balls, with a team-leading 1,243 yards receiving plus seven TDs. He is averaging 95.6 yards per game.

Allen has reeled in a TD pass in five of 13 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

Keenan Allen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0 Week 13 @Patriots 9 5 58 0 Week 14 Broncos 12 6 68 0

Rep Keenan Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.