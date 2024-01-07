Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Allen has been targeted 150 times and has 108 catches for 1243 yards (11.5 per reception) and seven TDs, plus two carries for six yards.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Stone Smartt (LP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Josh Palmer (LP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|150
|108
|1,243
|396
|7
|11.5
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|16
|14
|106
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|58
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|12
|6
|68
|0
