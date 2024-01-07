Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Allen has been targeted 150 times and has 108 catches for 1243 yards (11.5 per reception) and seven TDs, plus two carries for six yards.

Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Stone Smartt (LP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Josh Palmer (LP/concussion): 32 Rec; 537 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 150 108 1,243 396 7 11.5

Allen Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0 Week 13 @Patriots 9 5 58 0 Week 14 Broncos 12 6 68 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.