Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs in Week 18?
With the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Joshua Kelley a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kelley has collected 404 yards (25.3 per game) on 105 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Kelley also has 32 receiving yards (2 ypg) on eight catches.
- Kelley has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Joshua Kelley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|75
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|3
|8
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|6
|16
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|5
|22
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
