Will Josh Palmer pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has caught 32 passes on 51 targets for 537 yards and two scores, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Josh Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 4 113 1 Week 16 Bills 8 5 47 0

