Josh Palmer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Palmer's stats can be found below.

In the air, Palmer has been targeted 51 times, with season stats of 537 yards on 32 receptions (16.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Stone Smartt (LP/shoulder): 9 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Keenan Allen (DNP/heel): 108 Rec; 1243 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 32 537 171 2 16.8

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 4 113 1 Week 16 Bills 8 5 47 0

