Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba get into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has put up 614 yards (on 60 catches) with four TDs. He's been targeted 88 times, producing 38.4 yards per game.

Smith-Njigba has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 4 48 1 Week 16 @Titans 7 6 61 0 Week 17 Steelers 2 1 12 1

