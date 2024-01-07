Will Jamie Drysdale light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jamie Drysdale score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Drysdale stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Drysdale scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Drysdale has no points on the power play.

Drysdale averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

