Will Jalen Guyton pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Guyton has also chipped in with 10 receptions for 89 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 21 times, resulting in 12.7 yards per game.

Guyton, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1 Week 12 Ravens 5 1 4 0 Week 13 @Patriots 3 1 5 0 Week 14 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 2 19 0 Week 16 Bills 2 1 12 0

