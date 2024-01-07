Will Jakobi Meyers Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 18?
Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Meyers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- Meyers has caught 68 passes on 101 targets for 746 yards and seven TDs, averaging 49.7 yards per game.
- Meyers has grabbed a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
- He has one rushing touchdown this year.
Jakobi Meyers Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|10
|9
|81
|2
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|7
|85
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|10
|7
|75
|1
|Week 6
|Patriots
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|13
|7
|50
|1
|Week 8
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|5
|2
|38
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|7
|6
|79
|1
|Week 14
|Vikings
|6
|5
|25
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|4
|2
|32
|1
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 17
|@Colts
|10
|6
|56
|0
Rep Jakobi Meyers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.