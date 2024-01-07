Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown when the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has caught 68 passes on 101 targets for 746 yards and seven TDs, averaging 49.7 yards per game.

Meyers has grabbed a touchdown pass in six of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has one rushing touchdown this year.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1 Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1 Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1 Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0 Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 12 Chiefs 7 6 79 1 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 25 0 Week 15 Chargers 4 2 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 5 3 42 0 Week 17 @Colts 10 6 56 0

