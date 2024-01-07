Will Isac Lundestrom Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 7?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Isac Lundestrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Isac Lundestrom score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lundestrom 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 61 games last season, Lundestrom scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He took zero shots in two games against the Red Wings last season, but did not score.
- Lundestrom produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.