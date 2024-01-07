The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Isac Lundestrom score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Isac Lundestrom score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundestrom 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 61 games last season, Lundestrom scored -- but just one goal each time.

He took zero shots in two games against the Red Wings last season, but did not score.

Lundestrom produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

