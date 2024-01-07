In the upcoming matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Ilya Lyubushkin to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through 38 games this season.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).

Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-1 1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 2-1 OT 12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 7-2 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:20 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:46 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 5-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

