In the Week 18 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Hunter Renfrow get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow's 37 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 255 yards (19.6 per game).

Renfrow, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 5 42 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 4 38 0 Week 14 Vikings 5 3 46 0 Week 15 Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0

