The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-10) will attempt to break a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at TBA ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at TBA ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison

The Matadors average only 1.2 fewer points per game (56.3) than the Rainbow Wahine allow (57.5).

CSU Northridge has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.

Hawaii has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.3 points.

The Rainbow Wahine record 53.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 75.0 the Matadors allow.

The Rainbow Wahine are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% lower than the Matadors concede to opponents (42.9%).

The Matadors' 34.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Rainbow Wahine have conceded.

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Daejah Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

9.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Lily Wahinekapu: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Meilani McBee: 7.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule