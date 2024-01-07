Sunday's Big West schedule includes the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-6) meeting the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8) at TBA ET.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: TBA ET

Hawaii Players to Watch

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kayanna Spriggs: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Amiyah Ferguson: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Laney Amundsen: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

