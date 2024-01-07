Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-6) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-10) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-50 and heavily favors Hawaii to come out on top. Game time is at TBA ET on January 7.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 67-43 victory against CSU Bakersfield in their last outing on Thursday.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at TBA ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at TBA ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 71, CSU Northridge 50

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine picked up their signature win of the season on November 17, when they beat the San Francisco Dons, who rank No. 181 in our computer rankings, 65-51.

The Rainbow Wahine have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Hawaii 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 181) on November 17

59-49 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 222) on December 30

58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 228) on November 25

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 235) on December 3

67-43 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 318) on January 4

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Daejah Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

9.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Lily Wahinekapu: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Meilani McBee: 7.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 53.7 points per game to rank 341st in college basketball and are giving up 57.5 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.

In home games, the Rainbow Wahine are posting 7.4 more points per game (56.4) than they are when playing on the road (49.0).

Hawaii gives up 49.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.

