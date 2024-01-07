Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-6) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-10) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-50 and heavily favors Hawaii to come out on top. Game time is at TBA ET on January 7.
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 67-43 victory against CSU Bakersfield in their last outing on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at TBA ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 71, CSU Northridge 50
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine picked up their signature win of the season on November 17, when they beat the San Francisco Dons, who rank No. 181 in our computer rankings, 65-51.
- The Rainbow Wahine have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hawaii 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 181) on November 17
- 59-49 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 222) on December 30
- 58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 228) on November 25
- 73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 235) on December 3
- 67-43 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 318) on January 4
Hawaii Leaders
- Brooklyn Rewers: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Daejah Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Lily Wahinekapu: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Meilani McBee: 7.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 53.7 points per game to rank 341st in college basketball and are giving up 57.5 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.
- In home games, the Rainbow Wahine are posting 7.4 more points per game (56.4) than they are when playing on the road (49.0).
- Hawaii gives up 49.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.