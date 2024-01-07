Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Everett has accumulated a 407-yard season on 50 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 69 occasions, and averages 29.1 yards.

Everett has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 4 44 0 Week 14 Broncos 8 5 39 0 Week 15 @Raiders 8 5 41 0 Week 16 Bills 8 7 42 0 Week 17 @Broncos 9 4 31 0

