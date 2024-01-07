With the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) matching up on January 7 at State Farm Stadium, Geno Smith and Kyler Murray will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Geno Smith vs. Kyler Murray Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Kyler Murray 14 Games Played 7 65.2% Completion % 64.7% 3,435 (245.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,537 (219.6) 18 Touchdowns 9 9 Interceptions 5 127 (9.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 211 (30.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 261.5 yards

: Over/Under 261.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

The Cardinals' scoring defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 434 points allowed (27.1 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona has surrendered 3,424 total passing yards (13th in NFL) and rank 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2).

Against the run, the Cardinals rank 32nd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 143.5, and they rank 28th in rushing TDs allowed (19).

Defensively, Arizona is 32nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 47.2%. It is 26th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 61.8%.

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 221.5 yards

: Over/Under 221.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

