Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 18?
The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals are slated to play in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Geno Smith find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Smith has rushed for 127 yards (9.1 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown.
- Smith has had one game with a rushing TD.
Geno Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|18
|27
|180
|0
|1
|4
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|23
|41
|334
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
|Week 16
|@Titans
|25
|36
|227
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|23
|33
|290
|1
|0
|3
|33
|0
