Geno Smith will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

So far this season, Smith has collected passing 3,435 yards (245.4 per game), going 307-for-471 (65.2%) through the air with 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions. With his legs, Smith has tacked on 127 yards on 34 carries and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards rushing per game.

Smith vs. the Cardinals

Smith vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 230.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 230.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Arizona has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

16 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Eight opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

The Cardinals have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is allowing 214 yards per contest this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Cardinals' defense is 30th in the NFL by giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (30 total passing TDs).

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 260.5 (-115)

260.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-143)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has topped his passing yards prop total in seven of 14 opportunities this season.

The Seahawks, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.5% of the time while running 39.5%.

Smith is No. 9 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (3,435 total yards passing).

Smith has thrown for a touchdown in 11 of 14 games this year, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 19 total touchdowns this season (59.4% of his team's 32 offensive TDs).

Smith has passed 64 times out of his 471 total attempts while in the red zone (47.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (35.7%) out of 14 opportunities.

Smith has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 14 games played.

He has eight red zone rushing carries (11.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/31/2023 Week 17 23-for-33 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 25-for-36 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 23-for-41 / 334 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 18-for-27 / 180 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

