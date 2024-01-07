When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Frank Vatrano score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • In 13 of 38 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • Vatrano has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Vatrano averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:31 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 OT
12/31/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 7-2
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:01 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

