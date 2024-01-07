The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Easton Stick hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Easton Stick score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Stick has 67 yards on 14 carries (16.8 ypg), with one touchdown.

Stick has one rushing TD this season.

Easton Stick Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 14 Broncos 13 24 179 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 23 32 257 3 1 2 11 0 Week 16 Bills 23 33 215 0 0 7 25 1 Week 17 @Broncos 24 38 220 0 0 5 31 0

