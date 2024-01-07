Alex DeBrincat and Frank Vatrano are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Red Wings and the Anaheim Ducks meet at Honda Center on Sunday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Vatrano's 18 goals and 10 assists in 38 games for Anaheim add up to 28 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Jan. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Mason McTavish is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 11 goals and 15 assists in 31 games.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Jan. 5 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is DeBrincat, who has scored 38 points in 39 games (17 goals and 21 assists).

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Dylan Larkin has 32 points (one per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Jan. 4 0 1 1 4 at Sharks Jan. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3

