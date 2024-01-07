The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1, losers of four in a row) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, January 7 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-160) Ducks (+135) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have won 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Anaheim is 10-18 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 37 games this season.

Ducks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Ducks vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 139 (3rd) Goals 94 (29th) 134 (26th) Goals Allowed 127 (23rd) 34 (5th) Power Play Goals 23 (19th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (28th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 3-6-1 in its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Anaheim has gone over the total in three of its last 10 games.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 5.8 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Ducks' 94 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 127 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

They have a -33 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

