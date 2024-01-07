When the Detroit Red Wings meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Dylan Larkin and Mason McTavish should be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano has recorded 18 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 10 assists (0.3 per game), taking 3.4 shots per game and shooting 13.8%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 28 total points (0.7 per game).

McTavish is a key contributor for Anaheim, with 26 total points this season. In 31 contests, he has scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-1 this season, compiling 465 saves and giving up 51 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (40th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Alex DeBrincat, with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 18:19 per game.

Larkin has picked up 32 points (one per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Lucas Raymond has posted 11 goals and 20 assists for Detroit.

Alex Lyon's record is 7-4-0. He has given up 26 goals (2.56 goals against average) and made 293 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.47 29th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.34 23rd 22nd 29.9 Shots 29.4 25th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 13th 21.94% Power Play % 19.49% 18th 12th 81.06% Penalty Kill % 79.64% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.