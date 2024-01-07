The Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) are the favorite when they visit the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1) on Sunday, January 7. The Red Wings are -155 on the moneyline to win against the Ducks (+130) in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

In 25 of 39 matches this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings are 8-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Ducks have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Detroit is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Anaheim has won 10 of its 28 games when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 8-2-0 6.4 3.2 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.2 3.8 7 20.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 3-6-1 6.3 2.1 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.1 3 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

