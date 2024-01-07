The Detroit Red Wings will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, January 7, with the Ducks having lost four consecutive games.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Ducks vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings Ducks 4-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 127 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Ducks have 94 goals this season (2.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 38 18 10 28 13 19 44.4% Mason McTavish 31 11 15 26 12 11 55.4% Troy Terry 35 9 13 22 26 23 50% Ryan Strome 35 3 17 20 20 15 42.8% Adam Henrique 37 10 9 19 5 16 54.1%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 134 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 139 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players