How to Watch the Ducks vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, January 7, with the Ducks having lost four consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX as the Red Wings play the Ducks.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Red Wings vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Ducks Prediction
|Red Wings vs Ducks Player Props
|Red Wings vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|Ducks
|4-3 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 127 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- The Ducks have 94 goals this season (2.5 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|38
|18
|10
|28
|13
|19
|44.4%
|Mason McTavish
|31
|11
|15
|26
|12
|11
|55.4%
|Troy Terry
|35
|9
|13
|22
|26
|23
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|35
|3
|17
|20
|20
|15
|42.8%
|Adam Henrique
|37
|10
|9
|19
|5
|16
|54.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 134 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings' 139 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|39
|17
|21
|38
|16
|18
|47.4%
|Dylan Larkin
|33
|13
|19
|32
|15
|21
|54.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|39
|11
|20
|31
|15
|16
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|38
|7
|20
|27
|16
|8
|-
|Daniel Sprong
|39
|10
|16
|26
|11
|9
|70%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.