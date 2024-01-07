The Anaheim Ducks' (13-24-1) injury report has four players listed heading into a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4) at Honda Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Strome C Questionable Upper Body Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body Max Jones LW Questionable Upper Body Troy Terry RW Out Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Andrew Copp C Questionable Lower Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Ducks vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 94 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Anaheim allows 3.3 goals per game (127 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -33, they are 30th in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 139 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the third-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Ducks vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-160) Ducks (+135) 6.5

