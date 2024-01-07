The Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Doughty in that upcoming Kings-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus rating this season, in 26:01 per game on the ice, is +10.

In six of 35 games this year, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in 15 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points four times.

Doughty has an assist in 10 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Doughty's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Doughty has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.