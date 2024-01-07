When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Drew Doughty find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in six of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (three shots).

Doughty has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Doughty's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 28:48 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 30:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:11 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 22:48 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 2 0 2 26:17 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:03 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 29:55 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:37 Home L 5-2

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

