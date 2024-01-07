Will Donald Parham pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham has posted a 202-yard year on 22 catches with four scores so far. He has been targeted on 35 occasions, and averages 15.5 yards.

In three of 12 games this year, Parham has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Donald Parham Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 4 57 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4 2 12 0 Week 14 Broncos 2 1 11 0

