When Derius Davis takes the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has accumulated 14 catches for 48 yards this year. He has been targeted on 16 occasions, and averages 3 yards receiving.

Davis, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Derius Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 1 -2 0 Week 16 Bills 1 1 6 0 Week 17 @Broncos 0 0 0

