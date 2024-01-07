Will Demarcus Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 18?
With the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Demarcus Robinson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Rams vs 49ers Anytime TD Bets
Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson's 26 grabs have led to 371 yards (46.4 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 39 times.
- Robinson has posted a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Demarcus Robinson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|5
|4
|55
|1
|Week 14
|@Ravens
|10
|3
|46
|1
|Week 15
|Commanders
|3
|2
|44
|1
|Week 16
|Saints
|6
|6
|82
|1
|Week 17
|@Giants
|10
|6
|92
|0
