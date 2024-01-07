With the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Demarcus Robinson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's 26 grabs have led to 371 yards (46.4 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 39 times.

Robinson has posted a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Packers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 Seahawks 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2 2 13 0 Week 13 Browns 5 4 55 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 3 46 1 Week 15 Commanders 3 2 44 1 Week 16 Saints 6 6 82 1 Week 17 @Giants 10 6 92 0

