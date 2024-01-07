The 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii will see Davis Riley as part of the field from January 4-7 as the competitors battle the par-73, 7,596-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Davis Riley at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Riley Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Riley has finished below par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Riley has had an average finish of 35th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -5 278 0 12 0 1 $1.1M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Plantation Course at Kapalua will play at 7,596 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,001.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Courses that Riley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,282 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

Riley shot better than 90% of the golfers at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Riley fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Riley recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.7).

Riley's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship were more than the tournament average (8.6).

At that most recent outing, Riley's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Riley ended the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Riley carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

