Davante Adams vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Davante Adams versus the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Raiders meet the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|151.8
|9.5
|16
|60
|9.56
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Davante Adams vs. Justin Simmons Insights
Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense
- Davante Adams' team-high 1,098 yards as a receiver have come on 98 catches (out of 167 targets) with seven touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Las Vegas has 3,150 (196.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Raiders are scoring 19.1 points per game, only 25th in the NFL.
- Las Vegas is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.8 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Raiders rank 12th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 68 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 53.1%.
Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense
- Justin Simmons has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 67 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's D ranks 22nd in the NFL with 3,742 passing yards allowed (233.9 per game) and 28th with 27 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This season, the Broncos have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by giving up 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 371.5 total yards allowed per contest.
- Denver has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Broncos have allowed a touchdown pass to 22 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Davante Adams vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats
|Davante Adams
|Justin Simmons
|Rec. Targets
|167
|41
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|98
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.2
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1098
|67
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|68.6
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|317
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|26
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.