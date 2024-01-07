Will Davante Adams Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 18?
Should you bet on Davante Adams getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Adams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Raiders vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)
- Adams' 1,098 yards receiving (68.6 per game) top the Raiders. He has been targeted 167 times, and has 98 receptions plus seven TDs.
- In five of 16 games this year, Adams has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.
Davante Adams Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|5
|2
|29
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|12
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|7
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|7
|4
|34
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|13
|6
|86
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|13
|7
|82
|1
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|7
|5
|73
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|10
|7
|53
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|12
|8
|101
|1
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 17
|@Colts
|21
|13
|126
|2
Rep Davante Adams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.