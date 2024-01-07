When D.K. Metcalf suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 18 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf's 1,104 yards receiving (73.6 per game) lead all receivers on the Seahawks. He's been targeted on 113 occasions, and has totaled 65 receptions and eight TDs.

Metcalf has had a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3 Week 14 @49ers 5 2 52 1 Week 15 Eagles 6 5 78 0 Week 16 @Titans 6 4 56 1 Week 17 Steelers 8 5 106 0

